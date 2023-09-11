Interstellar Sentinel 2.0.0 Now with 177% More AWESOME SAUCE & Kung-Fu Grip!

Hello Sentinels!
Major Update:
The player character starship has been replaced with DrBossKey
We've received a ton of positive feedback to pursue this direction and hope you enjoy it as much as we do! For people who have previously purchased the game and would like to remain on the previous version of the game with the starship, please email us upliftinggoat(at)gmail.com with your Steam receipt, and we'll send you a link to that stand-alone version (DRM free). Thank you very much for all the support.
Updates
Audio
- New boss battle music has been added, Vampirial Remnants
- Audio mix improvements
- SFX updates for many enemies, and weapons
- Player damage, upgrades, downgrades sound updates
Weapons
- Updates to underperforming weapon sets with new functionality and damage tuning across all the weapon sets
- Weapon system adjustments to top, mid, and bottom weapon positions to improve utility of the weapon systems
- Fixed a bunch of bugs (audio, visual effects, and more)
Other
- Performance optimizations across the game
- Improved Monster Trophy and enemy spawns to smooth out the difficulty curve between new and experienced players
- Player screen border collision is now adjusted to improve power up collecting
Levels
- Level 03 fixed monster trophy criteria for early monster trophies making the level more challenging than it should have been
- Level 03 third monster trophy criteria fixed and additional demon turret spawns fixed
- Level 03: boss, switched out one weapon upgrade with a health powerup in the Scarrzan sequence to help players' survivability
- Level 04: First monster trophy tuned a little tighter to not be achieved as easily
- Level 04 Added a summoning portal in front of pacifist mode
Level 04: If all monster trophies at the start are collected Gonuds adds his bullet homing attack to the bullet hell sconce sequence
- Level 05: Miniboss was appearing when it shouldn't have. He was too excited to greet players so we put him back in the box for more experience Sentinels
- Level 07, adjusted weapon power up spawn slightly to not stack on top of each other
- Level 08 Tune down bullet speed for first barrage slightly
- Level 08 smashers, final smasher waterfall, the waterfall is now in the background
- Level 08: Add warning to flesh-tendril walls appearing and thin them out from the geometry. Adjusted spawning in general
- Credits: Removed shoot to continue text once the ending screen is seen
Credits: No longer triggering final dialogue if Astral Ripper is alive
Enemies
- Fixed Treant arms are doing more damage than they should have and causing one hit deaths
- Lost soul lanterns, increased projectile size since they're slow butt pokers
- Mecha demon chopper fixed sound overruns causing a ruckus
- Gondus fight, First naeda and hammer, naeda was left alive when gondus died causing issues during the rank screen
