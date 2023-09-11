Interstellar Sentinel 2.0.0 Now with 177% More AWESOME SAUCE & Kung-Fu Grip!

Hello Sentinels!

The player character starship has been replaced with DrBossKey

We've received a ton of positive feedback to pursue this direction and hope you enjoy it as much as we do! For people who have previously purchased the game and would like to remain on the previous version of the game with the starship, please email us upliftinggoat(at)gmail.com with your Steam receipt, and we'll send you a link to that stand-alone version (DRM free). Thank you very much for all the support.

Audio

New boss battle music has been added, Vampirial Remnants

Audio mix improvements

SFX updates for many enemies, and weapons

Player damage, upgrades, downgrades sound updates

Weapons

Updates to underperforming weapon sets with new functionality and damage tuning across all the weapon sets

Weapon system adjustments to top, mid, and bottom weapon positions to improve utility of the weapon systems

Fixed a bunch of bugs (audio, visual effects, and more)

Other

Performance optimizations across the game

Improved Monster Trophy and enemy spawns to smooth out the difficulty curve between new and experienced players

Player screen border collision is now adjusted to improve power up collecting

Levels

Level 03 fixed monster trophy criteria for early monster trophies making the level more challenging than it should have been

Level 03 third monster trophy criteria fixed and additional demon turret spawns fixed

Level 03: boss, switched out one weapon upgrade with a health powerup in the Scarrzan sequence to help players' survivability

Level 04: First monster trophy tuned a little tighter to not be achieved as easily

Level 04 Added a summoning portal in front of pacifist mode

Level 04: If all monster trophies at the start are collected Gonuds adds his bullet homing attack to the bullet hell sconce sequence

Level 07, adjusted weapon power up spawn slightly to not stack on top of each other

Level 08 Tune down bullet speed for first barrage slightly

Level 08 smashers, final smasher waterfall, the waterfall is now in the background

Level 08: Add warning to flesh-tendril walls appearing and thin them out from the geometry. Adjusted spawning in general

Credits: Removed shoot to continue text once the ending screen is seen

Credits: No longer triggering final dialogue if Astral Ripper is alive

Enemies