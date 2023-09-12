Hey, y'all!!
The team's been hard at work squashing bugs, and we're happy to share that patch 1.04 is here! Thank you so much to everyone who shared their bug reports; we appreciate your work!
We're also excited to announce that we'll be able to retroactively award trophies on PlayStation 5 beginning in our next patch! :)
All Platforms
- Fixed a bug that would cause music minigame cameras to zoom in and out by extreme factors in system regions that don't use . as a decimal point
- Fixed a bug that caused character animations to glitch when pausing the game, changing settings, or encountering a tutorial
- Updated UI in Photo and Flashback tutorials so that the text shows the correct button based on the player’s controller
- Localized UI prompts during credits sequence
- Fixed backgrounds loading in blurred in episode 7
- Fixed a bug where the settings menu loses its overlay
- Fixed Reed and Trish t-posing in episode 3
- Fixed a bug that allowed persistent audio to continue playing upon exiting to main menu
- Fixed a bug that prevented certain variables from saving correctly when reloading the game
- Updated the credits
PlayStation 5 Only
- Fixed an error handling issue that could prevent trophies from unlocking
Please feel free to send us any bug reports at support@ko-op.com! Thanks so much for playing!
