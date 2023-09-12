Hey, y'all!!

The team's been hard at work squashing bugs, and we're happy to share that patch 1.04 is here! Thank you so much to everyone who shared their bug reports; we appreciate your work!

We're also excited to announce that we'll be able to retroactively award trophies on PlayStation 5 beginning in our next patch! :)

All Platforms

Fixed a bug that would cause music minigame cameras to zoom in and out by extreme factors in system regions that don't use . as a decimal point

Fixed a bug that caused character animations to glitch when pausing the game, changing settings, or encountering a tutorial

Updated UI in Photo and Flashback tutorials so that the text shows the correct button based on the player’s controller

Localized UI prompts during credits sequence

Fixed backgrounds loading in blurred in episode 7

Fixed a bug where the settings menu loses its overlay

Fixed Reed and Trish t-posing in episode 3

Fixed a bug that allowed persistent audio to continue playing upon exiting to main menu

Fixed a bug that prevented certain variables from saving correctly when reloading the game

Updated the credits

PlayStation 5 Only

Fixed an error handling issue that could prevent trophies from unlocking

Please feel free to send us any bug reports at support@ko-op.com! Thanks so much for playing!