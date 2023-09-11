- Add tooltips to campaign megacave.
- Fixes for map screen cursor initial position.
- Map missions now use 2-D grid-based controller/keyboard movement rather than list.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 11 September 2023
Update Notes for 2023/09/10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
