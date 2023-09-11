- Friends can no longer have more than 100 friendship levels;
- More readable rate display in the "2 Courses" menu;
- Reduced the required reputation level for unlocking short trades;
- Allows you to delete save files;
- Fixed a bug that caused the chart to not update on days when a player was working part-time;
- Fixed a bug with the game crashing when investing in Future Tech;
- Fixed a bug that caused mailstones for friends to be counted incorrectly;
- Fixed a bug that could cause the game to crash after certain events;
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from participating in a shareholder meeting in the hospital.
STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator update for 11 September 2023
Patch with bug fixes 0.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1539142
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update