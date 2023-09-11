 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator update for 11 September 2023

Patch with bug fixes 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12155363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Friends can no longer have more than 100 friendship levels;
  • More readable rate display in the "2 Courses" menu;
  • Reduced the required reputation level for unlocking short trades;
  • Allows you to delete save files;
  • Fixed a bug that caused the chart to not update on days when a player was working part-time;
  • Fixed a bug with the game crashing when investing in Future Tech;
  • Fixed a bug that caused mailstones for friends to be counted incorrectly;
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to crash after certain events;
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from participating in a shareholder meeting in the hospital.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1539142
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link