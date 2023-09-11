・Prohibition of using clocks in the rest area added.
・Correction of missing insertion sound effect in the brothel.
・Typo correction: "FACK"
・Correction of the bug where the animation for DOWN is incorrect on the processing table.
・Adjusting the brothel bonus calculation formula for when returning
Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 11 September 2023
Ver1.05 Update
