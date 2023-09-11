 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 11 September 2023

Ver1.05 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12155359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Prohibition of using clocks in the rest area added.
・Correction of missing insertion sound effect in the brothel.
・Typo correction: "FACK"
・Correction of the bug where the animation for DOWN is incorrect on the processing table.
・Adjusting the brothel bonus calculation formula for when returning

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499774
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link