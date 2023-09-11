- All textures are now 2048 resolution with mip map streaming.
- Dive in the Hive foliage added.
- Dive in the Hive bleachers added.
- Dive in the Hive reflection probes redone.
- Dive in the Hive light baking redone.
MotorCubs RC update for 11 September 2023
Windows Build 572 - Hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
