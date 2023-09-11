Hotfix 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12155227 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Dear players!

We're bringing this new patch straight into your hands, hoping that the game will now bring that little extra quacksomeness.

Here are the changes:

Highlighting the stains - you asked for it, we delivered (press f to try it out)

More legible task list - greyed out positions indicate the step that is not yet available, as you have to complete the previous steps

Pressure washer boost - even... more... power!

Throwing out trash on the Murder part II - the segregation should no longer be problematic

Camera fluidity - it should no longer give you motion sickness

Achievements - improved and modified (and possible)

Fixed sound issues

Improved collisions

Fixed bugs causing players to get stuck in certain places

Minor bugfixes

We are going to take a step back from releasing patches daily, as we have been for the past few days, and try to direct our focus towards things that require more time.

Things we are currently working on:

Further optimization of the game

Saving your progress in the middle of a mission

A mechanic that allows you to aim your washer independently while keeping the camera still

New missions

QUACKZILLA!

Cheers,

Dev Team