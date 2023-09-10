 Skip to content

The Dark Prophecy update for 10 September 2023

Title screen small update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revisiting the small but charming world of The Dark Prophecy, it’s hard for me to resist making small improvements.
For now - I've brought a little more life to the game's start screen, where all players begin their journey. A small example is in the video (actually there is more). Thanks to everyone who plays the game, I hope you'll enjoy this small change.

The Prophecy Content Depot 1565681
