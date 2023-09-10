Anonymous Hacker Simulator Prologue Patch #2

New Gameplay Mechanic

Added "Covert Gigs" These hidden gigs are for players who like to explore a bit more. If you're the type who enjoys digging into the game world, like finding out more about certain characters, you might just come across one of these.

The game will provide subtle hints whenever you are near a covert gig.

[spoiler] For those who are interested, the prologue includes one covert gig that begins right after you target James from Austin University with the Credential Harvester.[/spoiler]

Improved Auto-complete

Now, when you press Tab once, it will auto-complete the next segment rather than filling in the entire code. If you still prefer the old auto-complete behavior, you can simply hold Tab instead. Additionally, you can switch between Click and Hold in Options > Controls > Auto-Complete.

Added Help Menus

Now you can issue a command followed by "--help" to access additional information about the command. For instance, you can use "airorun --help" as an example.

Added Scripting/Shortcut/Alias

You can now script your commands. Currently, there are three commands to facilitate this process:

"script -s !Script_Name": Replace "Script_Name" with the desired script name. Each script must start with an "!" After pressing Enter, the terminal will listen for your next command and save it.

For example, if you used "!use_ftp", the next time you type "!use_ftp", it will replace it with the chosen command, for example "use -x FTP_Bounce_Attack -version 1.0.0 -ip X"

To view your list of scripts, use the command: "search-scripts" .

To delete a script, use the command: "delete-script -s 0", where "0" represents the index.

Terminal Command Highlighting

Commands entered in the terminal are now color-coded to match the suggested command, making it easier to detect syntax errors.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck after the bank gig.

Corrected a spelling error in the final gig.

Fixed a bug where audio files continue to play after deleting them.

Fixed a bug with Data Manipulation and Spoofing Operations mismatch.

Fixed a bug with Audio volumes.

Ctrl+T now opens the terminal.

Added a news article about the new covert gig.

Fixed a bug where side and completed gigs were listed in the wrong order.

Fixed a bug with mouse cursor.

Added more commands.

Full game

In the prologue, although the heat doesn't play a significant role, the consequences in the full game will be severe. You will become a target for other hackers. Being targeted doesn't simply mean evading or solving something; instead, it will be a detailed process, akin to a "gig."

Certain characters will assume more prominent roles in the full game, such as the DJ party guy.