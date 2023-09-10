Huge update! New map, controller support, fresh design, and so much more!

Share · View all patches · Build 12155052 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy

A major update is about to land, bringing with it a plethora of new features to enhance your gaming experience. Here's a preview of the upcoming changes:

Controller Compatibility: You can now enjoy our game with a controller, offering a new immersive way to play.

New Destination: Get ready to explore an entirely new and exciting location: Neko's Dinner! Join the battle right now in this captivating new environment.

Redesigned Interface: We've completely revamped the game interface to provide an even smoother and more enjoyable user experience.

Online Performance Improvement: We've significantly enhanced the multiplayer mode by introducing the region selection feature. Now, players will be automatically hosted in game rooms matching their region, ensuring more stable and faster online matches.

New Skins: We've also added three new skins to personalize your gaming experience!

Don't waste any time and dive into this exceptional update right away. Take advantage of all these improvements for an even more thrilling gaming experience!