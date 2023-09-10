 Skip to content

Brass Brigade update for 10 September 2023

Regular Maintenance & AI Behavior Tweaks - 9/10/28

Build 12155027

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

More regular maintenance as part of codebase refactoring & clean up.

  • Bot behavior for entering mountables/vehicles has been rewritten. Bots should hop onto tanks, mounted MGs, and artillery guns much more frequently.
  • Candidate bots for occupying a vehicle/mountable adjusted to prioritize nearby bots; this should prevent bots from attempting to run across the whole map to occupy a vehicle. Nearby bots will be prioritized and helps keep these guns active and in the battle.

Until next time,
Henry

