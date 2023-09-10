Regular Maintenance & AI Behavior Tweaks - 9/10/28

Hello all,
More regular maintenance as part of codebase refactoring & clean up.
- Bot behavior for entering mountables/vehicles has been rewritten. Bots should hop onto tanks, mounted MGs, and artillery guns much more frequently.
- Candidate bots for occupying a vehicle/mountable adjusted to prioritize nearby bots; this should prevent bots from attempting to run across the whole map to occupy a vehicle. Nearby bots will be prioritized and helps keep these guns active and in the battle.
Until next time,
Henry
Changed files in this update