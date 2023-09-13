 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou Kimono Blast update for 13 September 2023

Bug Fix Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12154981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the issue that MISC FACTOR may be negative when achieving a large number of achievements.

Fixed the issue where the player would die due to colliding with an enemy after clearing the level.

And Other minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1824541 Depot 1824541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link