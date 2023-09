Share · View all patches · Build 12154846 · Last edited 10 September 2023 – 22:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello investigators, here is a list of what has changed in this patch:

-New languages have been added: Japanese, French and Italian.

-The mountain farm map has been optimized to improve performance.

-Bugs and text corrections.

Stay tuned for the next update! It will be epic!