INITIAL D Playtest update for 10 September 2023

PLAYTEST UPDATE

10 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

V0.2b brings a major track extension. The touge gets quite technical once we pass the original Playtest layout, and the forgiving wide road is no longer there, demanding the best from you.

I've increased the grip of the tires so you can handle with more precision. Car tweaking will become relevant in the v0.3x phase.

Map loading should now be much faster.

Overall performance should be fine, as I've tested it extensively, including on the SteamDeck (where it's not yet playable with scan data enabled).

There are a number of small tweaks.

Still pending:

-Background
-Road texturing fix.
Can't wait to hear the feedback.

Best regards,

Pablo.

