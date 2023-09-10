 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 10 September 2023

FPS FULL OVERDRIVE OPTIMIZATION

Share · View all patches · Build 12154741

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a core code overhaul, this game now runs smoothly at 150x speed for even lower end PCs/Laptops

Saving not just your computer but power too! (its better for the environment)

