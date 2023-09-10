 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floating Islands of Nucifera update for 10 September 2023

House Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12154739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,
A big update "House" in now live. The update allows players to buy a house and decorate it. Different colors, different decorations, and furniture for the house.
An update also brings a lot of bug fixes that I did not track of.

With all that being said, this is going to be the last major update for this game. There will be smaller patches fixing any discovered bugs but my next focus will be making a new trailer. Thank you all for your support and giving this game a chance.

This is going to be my last traditional game, as I am moving to develop only for VR from here on out.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1494651 Depot 1494651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link