House Update

Hello Everyone,

A big update "House" in now live. The update allows players to buy a house and decorate it. Different colors, different decorations, and furniture for the house.

An update also brings a lot of bug fixes that I did not track of.

With all that being said, this is going to be the last major update for this game. There will be smaller patches fixing any discovered bugs but my next focus will be making a new trailer. Thank you all for your support and giving this game a chance.

This is going to be my last traditional game, as I am moving to develop only for VR from here on out.