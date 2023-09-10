 Skip to content

Strike.is: The Game update for 10 September 2023

Patch 8.8.5

Patch 8.8.5 · Build 12154681

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

A bug present in all game clients prior to patch 8.8.5 may cause the game to malfunction.

Please update the game to the latest version on Steam.
Thank you for your understanding.

Best regards,
Freakinware Team

