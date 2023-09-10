Windows Build 572 - Granite God Mesa Optimization

Since Granite God Mesa is locked design-wise, we optimized the distant environment pieces to remove 14 million polygons from the scene and 330 shadow casters. And occlusion culling is rebaked for Granite God Mesa and The Pretzel Drop.

Reduced Granite God Mesa player count to 16 for improved performance.

Reduced and combined Distant Environment Pieces, reducing overall scene poly count 25%.

Removed 330 shadow casters from Granite God Mesa.

Occlusion culling redone for Granite God Mesa.

Occlusion culling redone for The Pretzel Drop.

Vehicle Debris resized and given different collision shapes.

Debris and interactive props go to sleep over time, further helping performance.