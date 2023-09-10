 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 10 September 2023

Windows Build 572 - Granite God Mesa Optimization

Share · View all patches · Build 12154644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since Granite God Mesa is locked design-wise, we optimized the distant environment pieces to remove 14 million polygons from the scene and 330 shadow casters. And occlusion culling is rebaked for Granite God Mesa and The Pretzel Drop.

  • Reduced Granite God Mesa player count to 16 for improved performance.
  • Reduced and combined Distant Environment Pieces, reducing overall scene poly count 25%.
  • Removed 330 shadow casters from Granite God Mesa.
  • Occlusion culling redone for Granite God Mesa.
  • Occlusion culling redone for The Pretzel Drop.
  • Vehicle Debris resized and given different collision shapes.
  • Debris and interactive props go to sleep over time, further helping performance.

Changed files in this update

