Small Update - bugfixes

Updates:
- Player Stash Fix: Your player stash is now accessible again after we resolved a bug that was causing it to be inaccessible.
- Streamlined Coin Value Display: Say goodbye to unnecessary decimal points (.00) in the coin value UI for a cleaner look.
- Bridge Navigation Mesh Fix: We've also fixed the bridge navigation mesh, allowing players to reach the academy courtyard without any issues.
- Wilds & Ghost Village Navigation Update: Navigation in the wilds and ghost village has been improved for a smoother gaming experience.
- Area Load Error Fix: We've fixed problems related to area loading to ensure a more stable and enjoyable adventure.
