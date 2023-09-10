 Skip to content

The Shrouded Parchments update for 10 September 2023

Small Update - bugfixes

Build 12154623

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed all outstanding issues found.

Updates:

  • Player Stash Fix: Your player stash is now accessible again after we resolved a bug that was causing it to be inaccessible.
  • Streamlined Coin Value Display: Say goodbye to unnecessary decimal points (.00) in the coin value UI for a cleaner look.
  • Bridge Navigation Mesh Fix: We've also fixed the bridge navigation mesh, allowing players to reach the academy courtyard without any issues.
  • Wilds & Ghost Village Navigation Update: Navigation in the wilds and ghost village has been improved for a smoother gaming experience.
  • Area Load Error Fix: We've fixed problems related to area loading to ensure a more stable and enjoyable adventure.

