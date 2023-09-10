 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rage Of Towers update for 10 September 2023

bug fix and improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 12154620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed disable towers not working after electric pulse,
balanced starting money on some missions,
improve cross hair visibility,
fixed massive hp for some bikes,
balance waves hp on some missions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2567681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link