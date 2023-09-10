fixed disable towers not working after electric pulse,
balanced starting money on some missions,
improve cross hair visibility,
fixed massive hp for some bikes,
balance waves hp on some missions.
Rage Of Towers update for 10 September 2023
bug fix and improvement
