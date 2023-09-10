Update - v0.1.4

NEW
- Control System selection (Choose between idling, hovering, or clicking, for the active mechanics)
- New Options Menu, for music, sfx, and changing the control system
CHANGE
- Gem Market cards resize better to screen size.
- Gem Market modal centers with the content vs. the whole screen
- Level Bar includes skill it refers to
- Mining pickaxe upgrade button now includes the level required, to make it more clear
REMOVED
- Required Level on the Current Pickaxe (Useless text)
- Guide Tab from Mining
- Twitter and Reddit Socials
BUG FIX
- Bonus XP on pickaxes showing long decimal
- Upgrading to the last pickaxe (harmonium) breaking the game
