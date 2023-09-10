 Skip to content

Fableverse Playtest update for 10 September 2023

Update - v0.1.4

Update - v0.1.4

Build 12154516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

  • Control System selection (Choose between idling, hovering, or clicking, for the active mechanics)
  • New Options Menu, for music, sfx, and changing the control system

CHANGE

  • Gem Market cards resize better to screen size.
  • Gem Market modal centers with the content vs. the whole screen
  • Level Bar includes skill it refers to
  • Mining pickaxe upgrade button now includes the level required, to make it more clear

REMOVED

  • Required Level on the Current Pickaxe (Useless text)
  • Guide Tab from Mining
  • Twitter and Reddit Socials

BUG FIX

  • Bonus XP on pickaxes showing long decimal
  • Upgrading to the last pickaxe (harmonium) breaking the game

Changed files in this update

