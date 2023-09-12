0.22.3 (September 12)

Dear Lords and Ladies,
we fixed some player reported issues (thank you!) and made some minor balancing changes.
New:
- Story tree option to scroll to specific positions before and after battle
- get campaign turn node for story tree.
Fixes:
- Fixed crash caused by edited army getting corrupt XP data for units
- Fixed edited armies losing their XP / not having their level in battles
- Fixed missing/corrupt save header crash leading to game not startable
- Fixed user reported "stuck in "WaitToBurn" state" in battle
- Fixed corrupted reconnect fire arrow data
- Fixed a multiplayer crash when more than 2 players
- Fixed armies being editable several times, adding the same weapons more than once
- Fixed edit army exploit that would allow players to gain population.
- Fixed drinking during inn fires, and smithing during smith fires.
- Fixed maceman mercenary getting stuck with an ugly animation while in the army menu.
- Fixed tool tips for army + provision + diplomacy not hovering in the proper GUI place.
- Fixed rogue battle camera pan + camera not snapping to army start tiles
- Fixed janky skill tree stack close animation
- Fixed? missing fires after battle in tutorial in rare cases
- Fixed? pressing 'load' in the tutorial will crash in rare situations
- Fixed bees flying sideways.
Changes:
- added text render macros to force all text to render at integer coordinates
- small performance improvements
- fog now fade-transitions between reveals
- changes to compression of data that was causing issues for some users
- Fixed AI disregarding a big number of sheep / cows / horses in favor of planting crops, when there is only one cleared field
Balancing:
- XP level 3 from 180 to 200. units were max level a bit too quickly. also, the bonus is now 60% att and def insteaf of 80.
- capital garrison archers from 60 to 100 to make the first region slightly harder to conquer early on.
- swords iron cost from 16 to 18, heavy armor from 17 to 20. sword production from 30 to 28. wage for swordsmen from 1,5 to 2 gold, knight wage from 30 to 35, crossbow wage from 10 to 15. swordsmen are overperforming a bit due to often late availability of cavalry. knights are overall a bit too strong.
- castles lvl 1 now have 150 archers instead of 100, same for lvl2. courtyard has now 30 swordsmen instead of 50 but added 50 archers. to encourage building defensive structures
- wooden wall extra cost per wall from 70 to 60 and stone from 100 to 80. to encourage building defensive structures
- mercenary hire cost reduced by 1/3. they were not getting used as much as we wanted. they should have relatively low hire cost but high upkeep.
Changed files in this update