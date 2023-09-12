 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 12 September 2023

0.22.3 (September 12)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Lords and Ladies,

we fixed some player reported issues (thank you!) and made some minor balancing changes.

New:

  • Story tree option to scroll to specific positions before and after battle
  • get campaign turn node for story tree.

Fixes:

  • Fixed crash caused by edited army getting corrupt XP data for units
  • Fixed edited armies losing their XP / not having their level in battles
  • Fixed missing/corrupt save header crash leading to game not startable
  • Fixed user reported "stuck in "WaitToBurn" state" in battle
  • Fixed corrupted reconnect fire arrow data
  • Fixed a multiplayer crash when more than 2 players
  • Fixed armies being editable several times, adding the same weapons more than once
  • Fixed edit army exploit that would allow players to gain population.
  • Fixed drinking during inn fires, and smithing during smith fires.
  • Fixed maceman mercenary getting stuck with an ugly animation while in the army menu.
  • Fixed tool tips for army + provision + diplomacy not hovering in the proper GUI place.
  • Fixed rogue battle camera pan + camera not snapping to army start tiles
  • Fixed janky skill tree stack close animation
  • Fixed? missing fires after battle in tutorial in rare cases
  • Fixed? pressing 'load' in the tutorial will crash in rare situations
  • Fixed bees flying sideways.

Changes:

  • added text render macros to force all text to render at integer coordinates
  • small performance improvements
  • fog now fade-transitions between reveals
  • changes to compression of data that was causing issues for some users
  • Fixed AI disregarding a big number of sheep / cows / horses in favor of planting crops, when there is only one cleared field

Balancing:

  • XP level 3 from 180 to 200. units were max level a bit too quickly. also, the bonus is now 60% att and def insteaf of 80.
  • capital garrison archers from 60 to 100 to make the first region slightly harder to conquer early on.
  • swords iron cost from 16 to 18, heavy armor from 17 to 20. sword production from 30 to 28. wage for swordsmen from 1,5 to 2 gold, knight wage from 30 to 35, crossbow wage from 10 to 15. swordsmen are overperforming a bit due to often late availability of cavalry. knights are overall a bit too strong.
  • castles lvl 1 now have 150 archers instead of 100, same for lvl2. courtyard has now 30 swordsmen instead of 50 but added 50 archers. to encourage building defensive structures
  • wooden wall extra cost per wall from 70 to 60 and stone from 100 to 80. to encourage building defensive structures
  • mercenary hire cost reduced by 1/3. they were not getting used as much as we wanted. they should have relatively low hire cost but high upkeep.

