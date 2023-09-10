 Skip to content

Wildstrive update for 10 September 2023

BUG FIX #2:

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the extraction of mined resources (now the wood does not disappear);
  • Fixed the time of appearance of skeletons;
  • Fixed tool set (now lasts longer);
  • Added new tools (metal pickaxe and axe);
  • Changed leaf production (no longer falls from trees);

Changed files in this update

