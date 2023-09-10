- Fixed the extraction of mined resources (now the wood does not disappear);
- Fixed the time of appearance of skeletons;
- Fixed tool set (now lasts longer);
- Added new tools (metal pickaxe and axe);
- Changed leaf production (no longer falls from trees);
Wildstrive update for 10 September 2023
BUG FIX #2:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2409051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update