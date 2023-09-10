 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

After School Murder Club!! update for 10 September 2023

Patch Notes 10/09/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12154342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Updated Ren'Py to latest version (8.1.2)
• Removed dead links from Options and Credits
• Appointed Walton Simons to FEMA (should be finalised by the end of the week)

Changed files in this update

After School Murder Club!! Content Depot 1639891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link