其实更的地方还蛮多的罢，大概（。）
【功能】据点现在将提示部分隐藏数值的大致倾向。
【功能】在校场征兵时现在将消耗民心。
【功能】民心过低时，将替换校场征兵之模式。
【平衡】增强了「画圉」系军略的效果。
【修正】修正了「太平清领书」似乎再次失效的错误。
后汉稽异录 - Obscure Chronicle of Dynasty update for 10 September 2023
《后汉稽异录》V0.951小（中？）型更新
