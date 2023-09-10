 Skip to content

后汉稽异录 - Obscure Chronicle of Dynasty update for 10 September 2023

《后汉稽异录》V0.951小（中？）型更新

Share · View all patches · Build 12154312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

——————————————————
其实更的地方还蛮多的罢，大概（。）
——————————————————
【功能】据点现在将提示部分隐藏数值的大致倾向。
【功能】在校场征兵时现在将消耗民心。
【功能】民心过低时，将替换校场征兵之模式。
【平衡】增强了「画圉」系军略的效果。
【修正】修正了「太平清领书」似乎再次失效的错误。

