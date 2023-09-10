New Survivor Boney + New Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 12154268 · Last edited 10 September 2023 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Unlock SUR5 newest Survivor - Boney for free after completing the first 5 missions of brand new Story Mode!

General

New Survivor - Boney, has been added to the character pool. Unlock it for free by completing story mode.

First 5 missions of new Story Mode have been added to the game.

have been added to the game. Multiple rewards can be claimed after completing Story Mode missions.

missions. Multiple In-game animations have been smoothed out and sped up.

Game has a new effect when the opponent purchases a card.

Texts of first 3 Tomes have been added to the game.

have been added to the game. Menu interface has been edited to be more coherent with the general style

Names of multiple shop items have been changed.

Training Bot cards have new borders.

cards have new borders. New Illustrations for: Laser , Reinforce , Entangle , Tentacle , Malware and Corrupt Data .

, , , , and . Players can now send any number of items to other players.

New visual effect when receiving rewards.

Balance Changes

Gog & Magog

Gog & Magog no longer has Tweak and their cost has been decreased to 2 energy.

no longer has Tweak and their cost has been decreased to 2 energy. Story has been added to Gog & Magog survivor screen.

Reminder

If you have not redeemed your SUR5 promotional code, type in: playsur5 in the game Account tab to get some awesome free stuff!