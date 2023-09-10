New Survivor Boney + New Game Mode

Unlock SUR5 newest Survivor - Boney for free after completing the first 5 missions of brand new Story Mode!
General
New Survivor - Boney, has been added to the character pool. Unlock it for free by completing story mode.
- First 5 missions of new Story Mode have been added to the game.
- Multiple rewards can be claimed after completing Story Mode missions.
- Multiple In-game animations have been smoothed out and sped up.
- Game has a new effect when the opponent purchases a card.
- Texts of first 3 Tomes have been added to the game.
- Menu interface has been edited to be more coherent with the general style
- Names of multiple shop items have been changed.
- Training Bot cards have new borders.
- New Illustrations for: Laser, Reinforce, Entangle, Tentacle, Malware and Corrupt Data.
- Players can now send any number of items to other players.
- New visual effect when receiving rewards.
Balance Changes
Gog & Magog
- Gog & Magog no longer has Tweak and their cost has been decreased to 2 energy.
- Story has been added to Gog & Magog survivor screen.
Reminder
If you have not redeemed your SUR5 promotional code, type in: playsur5 in the game Account tab to get some awesome free stuff!
