SUR5 update for 10 September 2023

New Survivor Boney + New Game Mode

SUR5 update for 10 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unlock SUR5 newest Survivor - Boney for free after completing the first 5 missions of brand new Story Mode!

General

New Survivor - Boney, has been added to the character pool. Unlock it for free by completing story mode.

  • First 5 missions of new Story Mode have been added to the game.
  • Multiple rewards can be claimed after completing Story Mode missions.
  • Multiple In-game animations have been smoothed out and sped up.
  • Game has a new effect when the opponent purchases a card.
  • Texts of first 3 Tomes have been added to the game.
  • Menu interface has been edited to be more coherent with the general style
  • Names of multiple shop items have been changed.
  • Training Bot cards have new borders.
  • New Illustrations for: Laser, Reinforce, Entangle, Tentacle, Malware and Corrupt Data.
  • Players can now send any number of items to other players.
  • New visual effect when receiving rewards.

Balance Changes

Gog & Magog

  • Gog & Magog no longer has Tweak and their cost has been decreased to 2 energy.
  • Story has been added to Gog & Magog survivor screen.

Reminder

If you have not redeemed your SUR5 promotional code, type in: playsur5 in the game Account tab to get some awesome free stuff!

