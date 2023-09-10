 Skip to content

Goblin and Coins II update for 10 September 2023

Update 1.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A new level added - Secret level 4. (Requires the true sight upgrade to be acquired).
  • Added a switch that enables a choice of glyphs seen in hints (XB+PS, XB, PS).
  • Updated the community links.

Changed files in this update

