- A new level added - Secret level 4. (Requires the true sight upgrade to be acquired).
- Added a switch that enables a choice of glyphs seen in hints (XB+PS, XB, PS).
- Updated the community links.
Goblin and Coins II update for 10 September 2023
Update 1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
