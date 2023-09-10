 Skip to content

Project Teddy update for 10 September 2023

Important fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Today, we're happy to announce that the IP Address and Port fields in the multiplayer menu are now filled from the last server you connected to!

Besides that, a few other fixes

  • Runner and TTT can now be reset after the round ends (no more restarting the server)
  • A "hit" sound effect when you get hit

Us at Moreflight Studios also decided to release the source code for Project Teddy! We are hoping it will be helpful for educational use or for modding. We also accept Pull Requests if you're interested in contributing!

