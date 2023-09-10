 Skip to content

Project Asteroids update for 10 September 2023

Update 0.3.42. UI and UX. Research Tree.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ UI & UX ]
New:

  • All research has now been replaced with trees.
  • Added the Communication menu, which shows who is online on the server and who is offline.

Changes:

  • The display of elements in the Creation menu has been changed.
  • In the Research menu it is now written what is needed for crafting.
  • In the trade menu it is now written how many Research Points you have.
  • The display of player strength has been changed.

[ Other Changes ]

  • Fixed infinite inventory.
  • Fixed control sticking after trading.
  • Many other minor server and client fixes.

