Update 0.3.42. UI and UX. Research Tree.

[ UI & UX ]
New:
- All research has now been replaced with trees.
- Added the Communication menu, which shows who is online on the server and who is offline.
Changes:
- The display of elements in the Creation menu has been changed.
- In the Research menu it is now written what is needed for crafting.
- In the trade menu it is now written how many Research Points you have.
- The display of player strength has been changed.
[ Other Changes ]
- Fixed infinite inventory.
- Fixed control sticking after trading.
- Many other minor server and client fixes.
