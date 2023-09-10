Celestial Project v4 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230911

Share · View all patches · Build 12154226 · Last edited 11 September 2023 – 18:39:10 UTC by Wendy

v4 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230911

Added: Description of pop-up ability when meeting aliens for the first time

Added: View detailed information about alien species during battle

Added: Added alien alien illustrated book to the data page

Added: Prompts the currently equippable weapons and chips

Optimization: Store page display logic optimization

Optimization: Do not open the combat map after exiting training mode

Optimization: Game end settlement display

Optimization: Some enemy model size adjustments

Optimization: Extend the retention time of prompt information

Optimization: Give up rewards after victory UI optimization

Optimization: A large number of English font optimizations

Fixed: Add some UI sound effects

Fixed: A large number of English copywriting bug fixes

//========================================

Commander, your positive feedback is very important to us!

Future updates of "Celestial Project" will focus on the dialogue between commanders and special forces members, as well as the story of the world

//========================================

