Celestial Project v4 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230911

v4 upgrade communication broadcast - 20230911
- Added: Description of pop-up ability when meeting aliens for the first time
- Added: View detailed information about alien species during battle
- Added: Added alien alien illustrated book to the data page
- Added: Prompts the currently equippable weapons and chips
- Optimization: Store page display logic optimization
- Optimization: Do not open the combat map after exiting training mode
- Optimization: Game end settlement display
- Optimization: Some enemy model size adjustments
- Optimization: Extend the retention time of prompt information
- Optimization: Give up rewards after victory UI optimization
- Optimization: A large number of English font optimizations
- Fixed: Add some UI sound effects
- Fixed: A large number of English copywriting bug fixes
Commander, your positive feedback is very important to us!
Future updates of "Celestial Project" will focus on the dialogue between commanders and special forces members, as well as the story of the world
