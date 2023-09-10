Apology letter and emergency Hotfix

Dear Age of Reforging Players:

We are extremely sorry to inform you that last Friday's (September 8) update brought a very serious bug that causes players' archives to grow larger over time and eventually become too large to load and play properly. This bug was caused by our rush to fix a previous bug in the game where store items were not refreshing, and we released the update without doing sufficient testing after fixing the bug. Overall, it was our carelessness and eagerness to fix the game that caused such a serious bug, and we will definitely learn from our mistakes in future development and approach each update with care to ensure that it does not cause new bugs.

For players who have already encountered the aforementioned bugs, here's what we recommend doing:

First, update the game version to the latest version.

Then, locate the game's archives via the following file paths and delete the ones that are already too large (e.g., those with a single archive of more than 200MB): C:\Users*Your User Name*\AppData\LocalLow\PersonaeGames\Age of Reforging_ The Freelands\Save

Finally, for less affected archives, you can reduce the size of the archive to normal size by loading it and saving it again.

Last but not least, once again,we are sorry that Friday's update brought such a major bug, and our development team would like to express most sincere and deepest apologies to all the players affected! We will endeavor to do a better job of development in the future and present you with more and better game content as a way to make up for the damage we have caused.

**