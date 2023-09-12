Schwarzerblitz v1.5 is out! Let the lightning strike LOUDER!

Schwarzerblitz v1.5 is out!
Aaaand here you are a full changelog with all what has been modified!
- New feature: Song selection in Free Match mode is now available
- New feature: Songs which are part of DLC content (such as e.g. the one used in The People's Champ stage) are now available both in the jukebox and as Free Match songs
- Adjustment: the infinite prevention system has been reworked to kick in even when Trigger mode is active. This change is meant to reduce the effect of loops and incentivize Impact Cancels to maximize damage. The IPS will eventually cause a weak knockdown state at the third repetition of the same attack in the current combo, instead of just slashing the hitstun. Moves that require Bullet Counters to be performed (such as Lazor's Ultimate Diamond Crusher) are not affected by this change. This change might be rolled back later, according to player feedback [NOTE: this change might make a specific achievement harder to obtain. Investigations are in progress to determine whether this is the case or not]
- Adjustment: pressing Guard during a down sidewalk will go automatically into crouching block instead of requiring a second down input. Conversely, Up sidewalk will not result in an automatic jump when pressing G to avoid unnecessary blunders (current behavior)
- Adjustment: the angle required for Ring Out has been made a little bit more lenient, effectively making ring outs slightly easier to achieve
- Training Mode: Bullet counters are now filled immediately when pressing the reset button
- Training Mode: Evilobster and K-069 have now access to training-mode-exclusive moves to improve the labbing experience
- AI: the AI will jump less randomly when not in range (all AI levels)
- AI: the AI will try to sidestep projectiles instead of blocking them (level Hard and above). The behavior of Medium and lower AI has not been altered
- Characters: Mono's Cotton Cross (full crouch P+K) has been slightly adjusted to avoid inconsistent behavior
- Stages: Parsec Arena has received a new default song: The Distance (2023 version). The previous version of The Distance is still available both in the jukebox and as a selectable song for free match
- Workshop/Modding: added support for character voices that don't overlap and terminate on hit
- Workshop/Modding: fixed issue with how transformations worked, which caused color flashes (e.g. Trigger Guard) not to work properly
- Bug fix: fixed bug related to DLC behavior that prevented more than one DLC stage to be available at any given time
Changed files in this update