8-Colors Star Guardians + update for 12 September 2023

8-Colors Star Guardians + hits Steam RIGHT NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save the planet with (and from) them!

8-Colors Star Guardians + is finally available for purchase, with its full course of giant monsters and quirky characters, in all its limited-color-palette glory!

Fight them all! Squash them all! Defend Earth and witness the story of five disasterrific super-heroines unfold (including some peeks into their troubled sentimental lives)!

Featuring the AWA wrestling sensation known as THE EVOLOBSTER, from the Schwarzerblitz series!

8-Colors Star Guardians Plus is available for purchase for 4.99€/4.99USD RIGHT NOW!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2483150/8Colors_Star_Guardians/

