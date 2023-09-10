 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 10 September 2023

1.0.9

Build 12154013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. Suntwilight Wasteland can not fight BUG fix

  2. There may be bugs that can not be carried out after modifying the refining level

  3. Fixed the 4th level of Spirit item drop

  4. Modify the drop display error of map preview

  5. Repair multiple installs of the same equipment

  6. Now the studio can normally load the addition device (no longer 1 can be installed everywhere)

  7. The advanced recipe list of the fixer is not displayed

optimize

  1. Adjusted the pet capture problem to avoid the difficulty of capturing pets in the early stage

  2. In the work interface, the work that achieves integration will be highlighted

