Repair
Suntwilight Wasteland can not fight BUG fix
There may be bugs that can not be carried out after modifying the refining level
Fixed the 4th level of Spirit item drop
Modify the drop display error of map preview
Repair multiple installs of the same equipment
Now the studio can normally load the addition device (no longer 1 can be installed everywhere)
The advanced recipe list of the fixer is not displayed
optimize
Adjusted the pet capture problem to avoid the difficulty of capturing pets in the early stage
In the work interface, the work that achieves integration will be highlighted
