CashGrab update for 14 September 2023

CASHGRAB BIG BUCKS UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12153993 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


NEW CONTENT

* NEW MONSTER (GROINKLE SPOINK)ːsteamhappyː

  • Stalk your prey and take advantage of your surroundings
  • As Groinkle Spoink you can suck up players with your Grav-Grab or use to grapple yourself around the map
  • Use Groinkle Spoinks roof climbing abilities to overcome treacherous terrain and remain hidden until its your time to strike

* NEW MAP (THE DUMPS)

  • Experience CashGrab like never before in this new and improved map
  • Interact with the environment like never before as a Grabba with a plethora of wacky gizmos
  • Use the central map elevator to escape the beast and FIND THAT CASH
  • Use the teleporter to get away in a pinch
  • Use the intercom system to express your feelings
  • Play some fire beats on the map music system

* NEW SPEC TRAPS

  • BIG FAN
  • FLASHBANG
  • SUPER SHOTGUN
  • TELEPORTER

* SLIGHTLY IMPROVED GRABBER MOVEMENT

  • FIXED A LOT OF GRABBA RELATED MOVEMENT BUGS THAT WOULD TAKE PLAYERS OUT OF THE MAP

* COSMETICS

  • Added (nothing )

