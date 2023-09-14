CASHGRAB BIG BUCKS UPDATE

NEW CONTENT
* NEW MONSTER (GROINKLE SPOINK)ːsteamhappyː
- Stalk your prey and take advantage of your surroundings
- As Groinkle Spoink you can suck up players with your Grav-Grab or use to grapple yourself around the map
- Use Groinkle Spoinks roof climbing abilities to overcome treacherous terrain and remain hidden until its your time to strike
* NEW MAP (THE DUMPS)
- Experience CashGrab like never before in this new and improved map
- Interact with the environment like never before as a Grabba with a plethora of wacky gizmos
- Use the central map elevator to escape the beast and FIND THAT CASH
- Use the teleporter to get away in a pinch
- Use the intercom system to express your feelings
- Play some fire beats on the map music system
* NEW SPEC TRAPS
- BIG FAN
- FLASHBANG
- SUPER SHOTGUN
- TELEPORTER
* SLIGHTLY IMPROVED GRABBER MOVEMENT
- FIXED A LOT OF GRABBA RELATED MOVEMENT BUGS THAT WOULD TAKE PLAYERS OUT OF THE MAP
* COSMETICS
- Added (nothing )
