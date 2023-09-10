Changed the Chapters Menu and Replay

Except for the look of the Chapters menu, a lot of the changes aren't visable. :)
So, Part 2 is going to have least one chapter where it is necessary to see 4 of 5 of part 1. :) So I restructured the JSON file to account for that, and made sure it works. Also made sure the Replay menu had the same thing done.
2 differences on the screen:
- I change the top bar with the "Prologue, Part 1" to a checklist button. Additionally, made it tied to a persistent. If you are on Part 1 and you leave the menu..it will go back to that. :)
- Change how descriptors work. In the JSON, I have now have each one set to True or False, and it will only add the one with True. I will probably review it shortly to make sure the right descriptors are in.
Changed files in this update