Fire of Life: New Day update for 10 September 2023

Changed the Chapters Menu and Replay

10 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Except for the look of the Chapters menu, a lot of the changes aren't visable. :)

So, Part 2 is going to have least one chapter where it is necessary to see 4 of 5 of part 1. :) So I restructured the JSON file to account for that, and made sure it works. Also made sure the Replay menu had the same thing done.

2 differences on the screen:

  • I change the top bar with the "Prologue, Part 1" to a checklist button. Additionally, made it tied to a persistent. If you are on Part 1 and you leave the menu..it will go back to that. :)
  • Change how descriptors work. In the JSON, I have now have each one set to True or False, and it will only add the one with True. I will probably review it shortly to make sure the right descriptors are in.

