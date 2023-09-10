 Skip to content

Hero's journey update for 10 September 2023

0.1.7 Update instructions

Build 12153891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Value adjustment
  • Replace four monster models with animal models
  • Update settings and add mouse aiming option
  • Fix the problem that the font size will not change when adjusting the setting interface
  • Fix the problem that the window size will be reset after opening it

