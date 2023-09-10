- Value adjustment
- Replace four monster models with animal models
- Update settings and add mouse aiming option
- Fix the problem that the font size will not change when adjusting the setting interface
- Fix the problem that the window size will be reset after opening it
-
Hero's journey update for 10 September 2023
0.1.7 Update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2446171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update