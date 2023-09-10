 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 10 September 2023

Patch 0.6479

Patch 0.6479

  • Added a dark border on the levelup icon to make it more visible
  • You can now hold the buttons on the adventurer list(the one for assignments and quests) to scroll through the adventurers faster
  • When asked to use a shovel or key, the message will now also show the difficulty and the highest modifier for the current check
  • Added a new skill for the poison master enemy, with which they can boost everyones poisining strength and poison chance
  • Fixed an issue where the elder enemy didn't scale with quest difficulty
  • PAB of scout enemies will now also scale with level

