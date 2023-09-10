- Added a dark border on the levelup icon to make it more visible
- You can now hold the buttons on the adventurer list(the one for assignments and quests) to scroll through the adventurers faster
- When asked to use a shovel or key, the message will now also show the difficulty and the highest modifier for the current check
- Added a new skill for the poison master enemy, with which they can boost everyones poisining strength and poison chance
- Fixed an issue where the elder enemy didn't scale with quest difficulty
- PAB of scout enemies will now also scale with level
Our Adventurer Guild update for 10 September 2023
Patch 0.6479
Patchnotes via Steam Community
