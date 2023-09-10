Update 0.9.4

This update comes with a new secondary weapon to try: The Heavy Flak Artillery can be salvaged from MMC ships and is a great choice for pilots who like making lots and lots of explosions.

The first thing most pilots will notice, however, is the new mix of Iapetus Rising, the first boss music. It now feels much more at home after the first stage song.

There are also achievements now for beating each of the 7th stage bosses.

Some parts of the ending(s) have now been implemented for people who are able to complete the game.

Additionally there are some smaller updates: