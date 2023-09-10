 Skip to content

Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter update for 10 September 2023

Update V3.0.0

Build 12153825

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Intro

Hey everyone! As we're nearing the release of the full game, we wanted to update the prologue version to better reflect the full product. This update includes a bunch of improvements across the board, as well as implementing some new features based on user feedback.

Let us know what you think!

Additions

  • Added a new starter skill (Power Kick), which causes explosions to erupt when you kick an enemy
  • Added collectable toys that you can view in the level select menu
  • Added waypoint feature. Press down on the d-pad (or Q on the keyboard) to display a waypoint marker to help you if you ever get lost in a level
  • Added tilt-shift visual camera effect, which can be toggled from the graphics menu
  • Added Vsync
  • Cutscene SFX

Changes

  • Rebalanced difficulty
  • Reduced amount of extra life pickups throughout levels
  • Removed anti motion sickness mode, as it was not achieving the intended effect, and was causing multiple issues
  • Smoother transition from menu to load game / new game
  • Camera view + FOV adjusted to make the 2D / 3D blend mesh better
  • Fine tuned screen shake
  • Balanced audio levels

Improvements

  • Massively improved performance across the board, especially for low - mid spec systems
  • Enemy path finding

