Update V3.0.0

Intro
Hey everyone! As we're nearing the release of the full game, we wanted to update the prologue version to better reflect the full product. This update includes a bunch of improvements across the board, as well as implementing some new features based on user feedback.
Let us know what you think!
Additions
- Added a new starter skill (Power Kick), which causes explosions to erupt when you kick an enemy
- Added collectable toys that you can view in the level select menu
- Added waypoint feature. Press down on the d-pad (or Q on the keyboard) to display a waypoint marker to help you if you ever get lost in a level
- Added tilt-shift visual camera effect, which can be toggled from the graphics menu
- Added Vsync
- Cutscene SFX
Changes
- Rebalanced difficulty
- Reduced amount of extra life pickups throughout levels
- Removed anti motion sickness mode, as it was not achieving the intended effect, and was causing multiple issues
- Smoother transition from menu to load game / new game
- Camera view + FOV adjusted to make the 2D / 3D blend mesh better
- Fine tuned screen shake
- Balanced audio levels
Improvements
- Massively improved performance across the board, especially for low - mid spec systems
- Enemy path finding
Changed files in this update