Update V3.0.0

Intro

Hey everyone! As we're nearing the release of the full game, we wanted to update the prologue version to better reflect the full product. This update includes a bunch of improvements across the board, as well as implementing some new features based on user feedback.

Let us know what you think!

Additions

Added a new starter skill (Power Kick), which causes explosions to erupt when you kick an enemy

Added collectable toys that you can view in the level select menu

Added waypoint feature. Press down on the d-pad (or Q on the keyboard) to display a waypoint marker to help you if you ever get lost in a level

Added tilt-shift visual camera effect, which can be toggled from the graphics menu

Added Vsync

Cutscene SFX

Changes

Rebalanced difficulty

Reduced amount of extra life pickups throughout levels

Removed anti motion sickness mode, as it was not achieving the intended effect, and was causing multiple issues

Smoother transition from menu to load game / new game

Camera view + FOV adjusted to make the 2D / 3D blend mesh better

Fine tuned screen shake

Balanced audio levels

Improvements