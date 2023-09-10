 Skip to content

A NOT Troll Game update for 10 September 2023

1.6.1

10 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE 1.6.1:

-A NOT Artwork Winners in the Credits
-Earthquake Disaster in Survival
-Bugfixing (Skin Change Bug, ...)

