Lone King update for 10 September 2023

LK v5.27 New game mode: Campaign Mode. Stations Rooms improved

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CAMPAIGN MODE HAS BEEN ADDED: Play 8 missions, only being able to use each maniple once, and rescue fallen maniples. Select the best maniple based on the mission's location and enemy boss.

Gameplay:

  • Abilities fixed showing when unavailable: White Evasion, Transient Loss; Wraith Stealth Defect, Stealth Sensor, Targeting Error; Burner Reactive Armour, Tank Defect
  • Burner's Blaster mode fixed checking for incoming damage where it would normally move instead of where it moves at short range

Menus

  • Library Enemy Abilities tab removed tooltip help text intended for gameplay

Rooms:

  • Map added for quick travel
  • Hangars much improved
  • Rooms added: Empty, Meeting, Security, Hallway 02, Hallway 03, Hangar 02
  • You can now enter your room
  • Fixed "Next" button not working when no dialogue but more scenes

GUI:

  • GUI Ability messages now use the standard text colour to avoid difficulty reading

Hotkeys:

  • Skip Animation hotkey added, applied to Campaign Win menu, Station Rooms, Movies
  • Restart game fixed not using rebindable hotkey

