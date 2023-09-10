LK v5.27 New game mode: Campaign Mode. Stations Rooms improved

CAMPAIGN MODE HAS BEEN ADDED: Play 8 missions, only being able to use each maniple once, and rescue fallen maniples. Select the best maniple based on the mission's location and enemy boss.

Gameplay:

Abilities fixed showing when unavailable: White Evasion, Transient Loss; Wraith Stealth Defect, Stealth Sensor, Targeting Error; Burner Reactive Armour, Tank Defect

Burner's Blaster mode fixed checking for incoming damage where it would normally move instead of where it moves at short range

Menus

Library Enemy Abilities tab removed tooltip help text intended for gameplay

Rooms:

Map added for quick travel

Hangars much improved

Rooms added: Empty, Meeting, Security, Hallway 02, Hallway 03, Hangar 02

You can now enter your room

Fixed "Next" button not working when no dialogue but more scenes

GUI:

GUI Ability messages now use the standard text colour to avoid difficulty reading

Hotkeys: