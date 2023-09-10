Fall Of The Son

Patch 0.0.1

Welcome to our first patch of the early access period. In this patch we look to address some of the feedback from players. We have also now made the draw pile show in a randomised order, as technically this is closed information. To compensate, the player starting health is buffed in non-survival runs and the Eternal Heart artifact is buffed in survival mode. Read the full details of the patch below:

Balance

Cards in the draw pile are now shown in a randomised order

Player starting health 50 -> 55

Surival mode: Eternal Heart now grants 1 hp per enemy defeated in each battle (previously 1 hp per battle)

Content

1 new random event added

Interface