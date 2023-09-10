 Skip to content

Fall Of The Son update for 10 September 2023

Fall Of The Son Patch 0.0.1

Fall Of The Son update for 10 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fall Of The Son

Patch 0.0.1

Welcome to our first patch of the early access period. In this patch we look to address some of the feedback from players. We have also now made the draw pile show in a randomised order, as technically this is closed information. To compensate, the player starting health is buffed in non-survival runs and the Eternal Heart artifact is buffed in survival mode. Read the full details of the patch below:

Balance
  • Cards in the draw pile are now shown in a randomised order
  • Player starting health 50 -> 55
  • Surival mode: Eternal Heart now grants 1 hp per enemy defeated in each battle (previously 1 hp per battle)
Content
  • 1 new random event added
Interface
  • Events that grant cards now have popups to show what the card is when the card name is hovered over in the option

