Improved the final fight with the gods at the game's end.
Added two new side quests and a new event
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 10 September 2023
Content and polishing patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improved the final fight with the gods at the game's end.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update