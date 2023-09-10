Hot Fix v1.1.2

Latest updates and fixes:
- Adjusted the margin performance of Clue, expanding the range of node expansion.
- Optimized the determination range for deselecting nodes in the UGC editing interface.
- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to Enable/Disable Event for pickable nodes and a severe bug causing the game to freeze when attempting to add nodes.
- Adjusted some UI adaptations to accommodate a 2560x1440 resolution.
- Optimized various UI adaptation issues for 16:10 aspect ratio, such as the position of the backpack and UGC tool.
Changed files in this update