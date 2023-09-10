 Skip to content

Myths of Rules update for 10 September 2023

Hot Fix v1.1.2

Build 12153547

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Latest updates and fixes:

  • Adjusted the margin performance of Clue, expanding the range of node expansion.
  • Optimized the determination range for deselecting nodes in the UGC editing interface.
  • Fixed a bug where it was impossible to Enable/Disable Event for pickable nodes and a severe bug causing the game to freeze when attempting to add nodes.
  • Adjusted some UI adaptations to accommodate a 2560x1440 resolution.
  • Optimized various UI adaptation issues for 16:10 aspect ratio, such as the position of the backpack and UGC tool.

