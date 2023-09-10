Update, Version 20230910

English

Content

[Exploration]Added sparkle animations on various searchable items. (It's just to make life easier. It does not mean items without such animation cannot be searched or do not have anything valuable. Candles of Detection are still helpful to discover hidden objects)

[Sweet Dreams]You can now inform the girl in the town hall about your discovery of the secret room in the hospital. She will reward you with some money.

[Sweet Dreams]After you inform her about the secret room of the hospital, she will go to the hospital herself. You will then be able to find out what happened to her.

[Marinas Hospital]Added a microwave in case someone wants to cook something here.

[Cave of Mountain Keao]New location: Cave of Mountain Keao 3F

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 3F" area.

[Fishing]Added fishing data in the "Cave of Mountain Keao 3F" area.

System

MapTileController::empty_rect_if_player_would_inside function now has a return value to indicate if the player will be inside an area.

Debug

[Marinas Hospital]Fixed a bug that causes normal BGM to be played instead of the horror version if a player loads a save file in the secret room of the hospital from previous game versions.

简体中文

Content

【探索】在很多可以探索的物品上加入了闪光的动画。（只是为了让探索的过程更加简单。并不意味没有这种动画的物品上就不能搜查。探察者的蜡烛依然对于显示隐藏的物品很有用。）

【甜蜜的梦】在发现了医院的秘密房间后，你可以通知政厅正在寻找弟弟的女子这件事。她会给你一些金钱奖励。

【甜蜜的梦】随后她会亲自前往医院。你会在医院里发现之后她身上发生了什么。

【玛丽娜斯医院】加入了一个微波炉，方便有需要在这里做饭的同学。

【柯奥山洞穴】新地点：柯奥山洞穴3F

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在柯奥山洞穴3F使用。

【钓鱼】加入了柯奥山洞穴3F的钓鱼数据。

System

函数MapTileController::empty_rect_if_player_would_inside现在有一个返回值，代表角色是否会在一个区域内。

Debug

【玛丽娜斯医院】修复了当玩家读取一个此前版本的在秘密房间中的存档时，背景音乐会播放正常医院的版本而非那个恐怖的版本。

