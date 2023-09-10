- Fixes card upgrades. They weren't working at all. Thanks Cajun.
- Map: Limit vertical camera movement. You can no longer scroll "off the map". Thanks Cajun.
ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 10 September 2023
Fix card upgrades
