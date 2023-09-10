 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 10 September 2023

Fix card upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 12153531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes card upgrades. They weren't working at all. Thanks Cajun.
  • Map: Limit vertical camera movement. You can no longer scroll "off the map". Thanks Cajun.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2555872
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2555873
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link