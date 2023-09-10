HUGE PATCH, game version 0.45

Greetings players!

We have done quite a lot of work recently, adding a variety of new functionality, as well as fixing some old bugs, namely:

Changed the lighting in the game, making the game a bit brighter. Replaced the grass. In our opinion, it is more combined with the locations. Thinned out the location from the trees, now they are a little less.

3- Changed the balance of all foods: now cooked foods are more hunger-quenching than say berries.

4. Added transportation: tractor, ZIL-130, ZIL-131, ZIL-130 fire truck, UAZ-452 (Bukhanka, at the moment its purchase is not available, but later we will add the ability to buy from a mechanic, like Zhiguli five) and UAZ-452 for the postal service.

On the part of the cars you can perform various tasks, for which money and reputation are credited.







Added horse. At the moment it is on Grigory's farm. Later it will be available for purchase from Farmer Grigory.





Added new locations: metal depot, kindergarten, hospital, fire station, theme park. Icons on the mini map are now correctly displayed. Purchased animals are now correctly added and made a limit on their number: all animals except chickens can be added no more than one, chickens can be added 3. Animals are now correctly fed and automatically appear if feed and water are added to the feeders. If food or water is not added, you will be notified when the animal wants to eat or drink. Some of the icons have been replaced. Removed the display of rocks on the mini map. Added the ability to mine humus. Humus is needed to create greenhouses, which you will have after the construction of the barn. Replaced the oven, it also needs to be created and at this point you can bake a loaf. Perhaps later we will add more recipes for the oven. Now in the player's hut there is a TV with a chair, which you can watch. In the TV added so far 2 videos. TV is launched by clicking on the chair :-)

There is an old tape recorder in the bed, when you click on it you can play a fun track.

The radio in the house also runs one track, a remix.

The supplied benches can now be sat on. The benches partially relieve fatigue.

Added 11 unique music tracks to the existing 10 tracks. Birdhouses on trees are now only displayed when approached. Green material in items is now less flashy. When clicking the "Continue" button, you can now select a save slot. Improved game optimization.. Updated the quick access menu, some players were uncomfortable using the old version.

Other minor and not so minor changes and improvements.

For a more correct game play we recommend to start the game again as elements of the old mechanics may have been preserved.

We'd like to give a special thanks to the hundreds of people who made a return of an early access game that cost far less than any game of a similar level on Steam.



But what motivates us are those players who leave reviews about the game and share their impressions..

We continue to plan to improve the game, add new quests, fix bugs/flaws and much more.

Thank you for being with us.

