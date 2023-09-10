 Skip to content

Victim update for 10 September 2023

Patch 2.0.0.65 \ September 10th 2023

Patch 2.0.0.65 \ September 10th 2023 · Build 12153515

-Added Exit Game option page to directly exit the game using a controller/gamepad

-Added New Sound Effect for the Demented Mechanoid Enemy death

-a few other various adjustments

