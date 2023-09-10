Patch 2.0.0.65 \ September 10th 2023

-Added Exit Game option page to directly exit the game using a controller/gamepad
-Added New Sound Effect for the Demented Mechanoid Enemy death
-a few other various adjustments
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Added Exit Game option page to directly exit the game using a controller/gamepad
-Added New Sound Effect for the Demented Mechanoid Enemy death
-a few other various adjustments
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update