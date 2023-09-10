Fixed an issue where the game would stop when settling points with all the gems collected in point collection mode.
Vampire Mansion update for 10 September 2023
September 10 (Sun) Update – point collection mode bug fix (1.04v)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
